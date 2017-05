LONDON Jan 11 Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy was carried off on a stretcher clutching his right shoulder after falling heavily during Sunday's Premier League match against Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman collided with Stoke's Marko Arnautovic as the pair jostled near the byline and was replaced by Hector Bellerin in the 13th minute.

Debuchy missed three months of the season having suffered a serious ankle injury in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in September. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)