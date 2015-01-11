(Adds details of injury)

LONDON Jan 11 Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy suffered a dislocated shoulder during their 3-0 win over Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger said.

Debuchy was carried off on a stretcher in the 13th minute, clutching his right shoulder after falling heavily following a collision with Stoke's Marko Arnautovic.

"He has to see a specialist then we see where we go from there. A dislocated shoulder can take a while," Wenger told Sky Sports.

Frenchman Debuchy, who signed from Newcastle United in July, has already missed three months of the season following a serious ankle injury suffered against Manchester City in September. (Reporting by Tom Hayward and Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer and Ian Chadband)