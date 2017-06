Johan Djourou of Switzerland's national soccer team waits for his turn for an exercise during a training session at Wembley stadium in north London June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Arsenal have loaned Swiss international defender Johan Djourou to Hannover 96, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Djourou, who has made 144 appearances for Arsenal since 2004 without ever becoming an established first-teamer, will move to the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the season.

He is the second Arsenal player to go out on loan since the opening of the transfer window following striker Marouane Chamakh's move across London to West Ham United.

Djourou has not played in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, his two appearances coming in the Capital One (League) Cup.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)