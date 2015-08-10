Aug 10 Arsenal have confirmed striker Olivier Giroud did not suffer a concussion after clashing heads with James Tomkins during the club's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

The 28-year-old France international collided with Tomkins in the 76th minute at the Emirates and appeared to be dazed by the clash, but was left on the pitch after being assessed by his team's medical staff.

The Gunners released a statement on Twitter on Sunday night dismissing reports that Giroud had lost consciousness after the clash.

"Update on Olivier Giroud: contrary to some reports, he was not unconscious at any point after collision today and has returned home as usual," the statement read.

Arsenal were widely criticised in the local media for keeping Giroud on as they chased the game, which West Ham won 2-0 thanks to goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Mauro Zarate. (Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)