Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON Jan 6 Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has rejoined the club on a short-term loan deal, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.
Henry, who currently plays for the New York Red Bulls, made 370 appearances for Arsenal and scored 226 goals. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.