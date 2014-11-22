LONDON Nov 22 Thierry Henry believes Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's influence and achievements will only be truly appreciated once he has left the club.

After arriving from Japanese side Grampus Eight in 1996 as a relatively unknown manager, the pioneering Frenchman proceeded to turn Arsenal into one of the most eye-catching and successful clubs in England.

Under his tutelage, Arsenal won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups by 2005 and his 'Invincibles' side went the entire 38-game 2003-04 Premier League campaign without suffering defeat.

Since a 2005 FA Cup triumph against Manchester United, Arsenal and Wenger have endured a well-documented lean spell winning only one trophy, the FA Cup last season.

Wenger signed a three-year deal in the aftermath of that victory but a series of lacklustre performances this season have led to suggestions that the Frenchman has taken Arsenal as far as he can and his tenure is nearing its conclusion.

When asked if Wenger would only be fully appreciated once he leaves the Emirates, Henry, Arsenal's record goal scorer and the catalyst for so much of their success, told the BBC: "Yes that's always the case.

"When you give people a lot they get used to it and they just expect it and demand, and rightly so. When you are at a club like Arsenal people expect and want you to win and that's the way it is.

"That's the way I've been educated by all the guys before. For me it's a no-brainer, the guy has changed Arsenal Football Club.

"Were Arsenal successful before? Yes they were but in a different way. Now Arsenal is recognised for the type of football they play. That's all down to him." (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)