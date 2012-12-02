LONDON Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack following a bout of pneumonia, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 76-year-old was taken ill on Friday, according to the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com).

A statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club sends their support and best wishes to chairman Peter Hill-Wood. Peter is making a good recovery.

"The club wishes Peter a full and speedy return to health and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time."

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League after a poor start to the season with manager Arsene Wenger under pressure like never before in his long reign.

