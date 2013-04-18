Arsenal's Tomas Rosicky (C) scores his second goal past West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game at Fulham as he battles a hamstring injury, manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic captain's season has been badly disrupted by injury but his fortunes improved when he scored twice in a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion on April 6.

However, he missed last weekend's 3-1 win over Norwich City and was an unused substitute in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Everton because of his latest knock.

"We have to test Rosicky who was not ready to start on Tuesday," Wenger told a news conference. "There are a number of uncertainties about our squad but I will sort that out on Friday morning.

"At the back everyone should be available. In midfield we have a few people to check like (Santi) Cazorla, (Jack) Wilshere and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain. They will all have tests but I hope they should be all right."

Goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski remains sidelined with a rib injury.

Arsenal, chasing a top-four finish for a Champions League berth, are fourth in the table with 60 points from 33 games. Fifth-placed north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are two points behind them with a game in hand.

With the standings so tight, Wenger said there was no room for error in their final five matches of the season.

"The only way we can deal with this situation is to win all our games," the Frenchman, whose side have lost only one of their last 11 league games, said.

"I believe we just want to keep that strong run going until the end, we know that for us that is what is needed to be successful.

"We are in a fight where you want every performance to be at the best possible level and that's why we focus on that on Saturday."

They face a Fulham side on the rebound from Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Chelsea that allowed Rafael Benitez's side to climb above Arsenal to third in the table with 61 points from 32 games.

"We have to quickly clean the slate concerning the Chelsea game," Fulham midfielder Eyong Enoh told his club's website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"We have to believe in ourselves more, but we've got what it takes so we have to dig in and go at that game on Saturday with everything we have."

