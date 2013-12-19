England player Jack Wilshere arrives for a training session, ahead of their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Montenegro, at London Colney training complex near London October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been suspended for two matches after being found guilty of making an offensive gesture to Manchester City fans, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the Premier League leaders were beaten 6-3 by City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The gesture had not been seen by match officials but was caught on video. Despite admitting the charge, England international Wilshere argued that the standard sanction for the offence was excessive.

An FA commission deemed otherwise and Wilshere will now miss Arsenal's home game with third-placed Chelsea on Monday and the trip to fourth from bottom West Ham United on December 26.

Both fixtures are London derbies.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Tony Jimenez)