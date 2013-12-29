Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) heads to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Chelsea heaped more Christmas misery on Liverpool with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge and Olivier Giroud ended a seven-game scoring drought to help Arsenal win 1-0 at Newcastle United and return to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Everton moved back into the top four with a 2-1 win over Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City 3-0 to get their first victory since appointing Tim Sherwood as permanent manager.

Chelsea fell behind to a goal from Martin Skrtel after four minutes, but rallied with first-half strikes from Eden Hazard and Samuel Eto'o to inflict a second defeat in four days on Liverpool, who lost to Manchester City on Thursday.

Arsenal's France striker Giroud, who had not scored in all competitions since November 23, got the faintest of touches to glance a Theo Walcott free kick into the net midway through the second half.

Arsenal top the table with 42 points from 19 games, one clear of Manchester City with Chelsea a point further adrift in third.

Liverpool, who topped the table on Christmas Day, dropped to fifth, a point behind local rivals Everton who moved fourth with 37 points thanks to a second-half winner from Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian, who had not scored for Everton in five games, struck three minutes after Gaston Ramirez cancelled out Seamus Coleman's early opener.

A Roberto Soldado penalty and goals from Mousa Dembele and Aaron Lennon lifted Tottenham go seventh on 34 points.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)