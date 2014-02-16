Arsenal's Nacho Monreal (R) is fouled by Liverpool's Jon Flanagan during their English FA Cup fifth round soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Arsenal, thumped 5-1 in the Premier League by Liverpool last weekend, took sweet revenge at the Emirates on Sunday with a 2-1 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Londoners will be at home again in the quarter-finals, having been drawn against Liverpool's local rivals Everton.

Arsenal were in control when they led 2-0 shortly after halftime, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring the first goal after 16 minutes and then setting up the second for Lukas Podolski.

Podolski then conceded a penalty for a trip on Luis Suarez and it was converted by Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in the 60th minute.

Liverpool felt they should have had another penalty for an Oxlade-Chamberlain challenge on Uruguayan Suarez soon after but World Cup referee Howard Webb turned down their strong appeals.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Tony Jimenez) nL6N0LL0SM