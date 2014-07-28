Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger attends a training session at London Colney near London May 14, 2014. Arsenal will meet Hull City in the final of the English FA Cup on Saturday. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Nineteen-year-old Calum Chambers is a quality player who has everything Arsenal look for in a youngster, manager Arsene Wenger said of his new signing on Monday.

"The way he adapted to the Premier League last season with Southampton at a young age shows that he has tremendous quality," Wenger told the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com) after finalising a deal with the Saints for the versatile defender.

"He has a lot of the attributes that we look for in a young player and I am sure that he will do well with us."

Chambers has signed a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, which media reports put at 16 million pounds ($27.19 million).

"I am so happy to be signing for Arsenal. They are a team I have much admired for their playing style," Chambers said.

Tall and athletic, Chambers, an England Under-19s international, joined the Southampton academy aged seven.

He started his career in midfield but established himself at right back last season and can also play in the centre of defence.

He made his Premier League debut for Southampton on the opening day of the 2013/14 campaign, going on to feature 22 times in the competition last term.

He could make his first Arsenal appearance in the Emirates Cup pre-season friendlies, which take place at Emirates Stadium on August 2 and 3.

($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)

(Writing by Tony Goodson, editing by Stephen Wood)