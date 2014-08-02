Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo (R) is congratulated by teammate Aaron Ramsey after scoring his third goal against Benfica during their Emirates Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON French striker Yaya Sanogo sent a message to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a four-goal blast in a 5-1 victory over Benfica in the pre-season Emirates Cup on Saturday.

Sanogo is yet to start a Premier League game for Arsenal since joining from Auxerre in July 2013 but grabbed four goals in the opening 50 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell was also on target, scoring his first goal in the club's colours.

Sanogo put Arsenal ahead in the 26th minute and completed his hat-trick with two goals just before the break.

He added his fourth after Aaron Ramsey's shot was saved by Benfica keeper Moraes Artur.

Arsenal's recent signing Alexis Sanchez appeared for the first time since joining from Barcelona, coming on as a late substitute, but the day belonged to the 21-year-old Sanogo.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)