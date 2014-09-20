Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (R) scores a goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck provided timely reminders of their class as Arsenal recovered from a humbling Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund with an empathic 3-0 win at previously unbeaten Aston Villa on Saturday.

German international Ozil has been heavily criticised for a series of lacklustre performances since his club-record 42.5 million-pound ($66.2 million) transfer from Real Madrid in 2013 but he was central to Arsenal's best play.

Operating in his favoured position behind the striker, Ozil gave the visitors the lead after 31 minutes before turning provider for Welbeck to score his first Arsenal goal.

Ozil made his name as one of the most eye-catching and productive playmakers in European football but his influence at the Emirates Stadium has been sporadic.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had persisted with playing him out wide but the 25-year-old has often cut a peripheral figure in important matches, failing to justify his hefty price tag.

Such was his lack of form during an anonymous performance in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat in Dortmund that German newspaper Bild labelled him the worst player on the pitch with a rating that equated to "didn't earn his money".

But with that criticism still fresh in the memory, Ozil was the architect of Arsenal's incisive victory over Villa.

"He played very well but I must say I couldn't see one player who didn't play well today," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"Of course he was part of it and he took advantage of good positions with our midfield and his link play with Danny Welbeck was very good."

England forward Welbeck, a 16 million-pound ($27 million)deadline day signing from Manchester United, had done little in his two previous Gunners appearances to persuade his critics that he could become a regular goalscorer.

He had shown glimpses of promise and Wenger said his first goal for his new club would be a weight off Welbeck's shoulders.

"Of course because the longer it lasts the more people speak of it and then it becomes a problem," the Frenchman told the BBC.

"He got that out of the way today and I'm happy for him."

($1 = 0.6465 British pounds)

