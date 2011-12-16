LONDON Dec 16 Arsenal have no intention
of buying Cologne striker Lukas Podolski in the January transfer
window, Arsene Wenger said on Friday ahead of their Premier
League game against Manchester City on Sunday.
British press reported the former Bayern Munich player was
heading for London in the January transfer window to bolster
Arsenal's attack, which is set to be further deprived after
Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh depart for the African Cup of
Nations in January.
But when asked whether Arsenal planned to buy Podolski in
January, Wenger replied: "no".
However, the Frenchman did not completely rule out the
possibility of buying a striker in next month's transfer window.
"I don't know yet. That was an honest answer," he said.
Arsenal face City on Sunday (16.10GMT), with Wenger hoping
his rejuvenated team will erase the memories of their last trip
to Manchester, when they lost 8-2 to Manchester United in
August.
"It is a big test...football is about the form and
performance of the day - that makes the difference. You ask me,
can we beat them, I say yes. If we play at our best we can beat
them, so let's be at our best on Sunday," Wenger said.
City, who have 38 points to United's 36, have been the pace
setting team this season and have lost only once in the league,
2-1 at Chelsea on Monday.
Contrastingly, Wenger endured his worst start to the season
but his team have managed to turn their form around, rising from
15th in the league to fifth in space of nine weeks.
Arsenal now have 29 points in the league, still nine behind
City, but a repeat of last season's 3-0 away victory over
Roberto Mancini's men would put them right back in the mix.
Wenger, who has no fresh injury concerns, is also hoping
Arsenal can replicate the spirited performance of their 5-3
victory against Chelsea in late October which boosted confidence
after a torrid run of results.
"The turning point in our season was the test at Chelsea
because we had not won away before that game," Wenger said.
"[The City game] is the second big test away from home for
us. It's a massive test and we know that we want to be at our
best. We are ready for it physically and mentally. We are
prepared and will give absolutely everything to win the game."
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic)