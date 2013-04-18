April 18 Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game at Fulham as he battles a hamstring injury, manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic captain's season has been badly disrupted by injury but his fortunes improved when he scored twice in a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion on April 6.

However, he missed last weekend's 3-1 win over Norwich City and was an unused substitute in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Everton because of his latest knock.

"We have to test Rosicky who was not ready to start on Tuesday," Wenger told a news conference. "There are a number of uncertainties about our squad but I will sort that out on Friday morning.

"At the back everyone should be available. In midfield we have a few people to check like (Santi) Cazorla, (Jack) Wilshere and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain. They will all have tests but I hope they should be all right."

Goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski remains sidelined with a rib injury.

Arsenal, chasing a top-four finish for a Champions League berth, are fourth in the table with 60 points from 33 games. Fifth-placed north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are two points behind them with a game in hand.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)