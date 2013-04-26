LONDON, April 26 Arsenal will keep with tradition and form a guard of honour for new Premier League champions Manchester United when the sides meet at The Emirates on Sunday.

"That is part of the tradition of English football and I want that, of course, to be respected," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Friday.

"I'm French, I work in England and the English tradition should be respected. When you work somewhere abroad you have to respect the culture of the country," he added.

The Gunners will be without striker Olivier Giroud who starts a three-game suspension after losing his appeal against his red card during last weekend's win at Fulham.

Arsenal, chasing a Champions League spot, are third in the table on 63 points, one ahead of Chelsea and two clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United secured their 20th league title with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday thanks to a hat-trick from former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie. (Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)