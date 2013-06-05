LONDON, June 5 Russian forward Andrei Arshavin will leave Arsenal when his current deal expires at the end of June, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Brazilian midfielder Denilson, on loan at his boyhood club Sao Paulo for the past two seasons, and French defender Sebastien Squillaci are also being allowed to leave the north London club at the end of their contracts.

Arshavin made 144 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 31 goals over five seasons including four against Liverpool at Anfield in 2009, but his first team chances have been limited of late.

The 32-year-old former Russia captain joined from Zenit St Petersburg, with whom he spent part of last year on loan, for 15 million pounds ($23.09 million) in 2009 after an impressive Euro 2008 campaign.

Squillaci has been at Arsenal for three years, after joining from Sevilla in 2010. A regular in his first season, he has rarely featured since.

($1 = 0.6497 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)