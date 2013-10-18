LONDON Oct 18 Arsenal's record signing Mesut Ozil should be fit to face Norwich City when Arsene Wenger's table-topping team returns to Premier League action on Saturday following the international break.

The German international midfielder, who joined Arsenal for 42.5 million pounds ($68.63 million) at the end of the transfer window, took a knock to the knee playing for Germany against Sweden on Tuesday but Wenger said he was expected to be fit and could line up alongside Santi Cazorla, for the first time.

Cazorla, who has recovered from an ankle injury, has not played since Arsenal beat Tottenham at the beginning of September.

"The latest news is very good for Ozil. Cazorla is fit but has not played for a long time and (defender Bacary) Sagna's ankle looks alright.

"Everyone looks fit and ready. I am very happy with the way the team has been playing up till now. What is important is that instead of focusing on one or two players we are focusing on developing ourselves as a team and improving our team play."

NOT LOST

Wenger also said it was important for the team to pick up quickly where they left off before the international break if they are going to challenge for the title.

Arsenal have not lost since the opening day of the season and currently lead the table, on goals scored, from Liverpool.

They both have 16 points from seven games, two clear of Chelsea and Southampton.

"At the top level, one of the keys is to be able to switch on and off when it is right. The quality that is needed after a long break is to switch on again in a very quick, fast and efficient way. I am confident that we will do that."

Norwich come to the Emirates Stadium in 18th place with only two wins so far but while Arsenal start as favourites, Wenger is not taking anything for granted.

"We have learned something in the last 18 months, which is that the Premier League has changed.

"Every single game is a potential danger for any team in the league and recent results have confirmed that.

"I believe every team that is a favourite today is on its toes because everyone knows the potential dangers."

Wenger added that Theo Walcott, who has missed Arsenal's last five matches as well as England's two World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro and Poland with an abdominal injury, is still two weeks away from returning to the squad.

Also absent are Yaya Sanogo (back), Lukas Podolski (hamstring), Abou Diaby (knee) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), who will remain sidelined for longer.

($1 = 0.6193 pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)