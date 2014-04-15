LONDON, April 15 Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski struck twice in a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Tuesday to take them back into the Premier League top four as they maintained their bid for a Champions League place.

Germany international Podolski equalised before the break and capped a fine display with the third goal after Olivier Giroud had put Arsenal in front 10 minutes into the second half.

The result means Arsenal move up a spot to fourth on 67 points, one place and one point ahead of Everton who have a game in hand and host mid-table Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

West Ham winger Matt Jarvis had given the resolute visitors a deserved lead after 40 minutes when he reacted quickest to nod home a loose ball in the Arsenal area.

The home side's response was swift, though, and they levelled in the 44th when Podolski found space in the Hammers box and his precise, driven finish beat goalkeeper Adrian.

Frenchman Giroud made it 2-1 with a sublime goal after 55 minutes before Podolski blasted in his second to seal the win in the 78th minute much to the relief of the home fans. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)