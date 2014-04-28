April 28 Arsenal all but secured their place in the Champions League for a 17th consecutive season with a comfortable 3-0 win against Newcastle United on Monday.

With just two Premier League games remaining Arsenal have 73 points, four clear of fifth placed Everton who lost 2-0 at Southampton on Saturday and have still to play title favourites Manchester City.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Laurent Koscielny who prodded home Santi Cazorla's free kick. Mesut Ozil then doubled the hosts lead in the 42nd minute with a tap in after Tim Krul had twice denied Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal were rarely threatened and added a third after 66 minutes with a powerful Giroud header. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin)