Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
April 28 Arsenal all but secured their place in the Champions League for a 17th consecutive season with a comfortable 3-0 win against Newcastle United on Monday.
With just two Premier League games remaining Arsenal have 73 points, four clear of fifth placed Everton who lost 2-0 at Southampton on Saturday and have still to play title favourites Manchester City.
Arsenal opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Laurent Koscielny who prodded home Santi Cazorla's free kick. Mesut Ozil then doubled the hosts lead in the 42nd minute with a tap in after Tim Krul had twice denied Olivier Giroud.
Arsenal were rarely threatened and added a third after 66 minutes with a powerful Giroud header. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.