WEST BROMWICH, England Nov 29 Arsene Wenger looked a relieved manager after Arsenal won 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday although he refused to comment on a banner calling for him to leave the club.

The visitors dominated the Premier League game and broke through after 60 minutes when a Santi Cazorla cross found Danny Welbeck and he headed past keeper Ben Foster.

However, it was not all positive for Arsenal as fans unveiled a banner that read 'thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye'.

"I do not comment on that," Wenger told reporters after his side won in the league for the first time in nearly a month. "The job of every manager is to prepare for the future.

"We kept a clean sheet against Dortmund and a clean sheet today," the Frenchman added in reference to Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League victory in midweek.

"Unfortunately we didn't win against Manchester United [last Sunday] but the performance was there."

Arsenal rose to fourth in the table ahead of Saturday's later games, 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea who kick-off at Sunderland at 1730 GMT.

West Brom manager Alan Irvine criticised the fans who called for Wenger to leave.

"That just seems ridiculous to me," the Scot said. "It's bizarre that I should be getting asked to defend Arsene Wenger after what he's done, he's had an incredible time at Arsenal.

"It doesn't please me to see any manager getting criticised because it's a tough job and he's been doing a tough job for a very long time and been doing it well."

Irvine is also under pressure given that West Brom's last home win came in September.

A chorus of 'you don't know what you're doing' rang around The Hawthorns when he substituted the lively Stephane Sessegnon for Georgios Samaras in the 76th minute.

"It's not nice to hear," Irvine said. "People have their own opinions but in actual fact it very nearly worked.

"Had it done perhaps people would have had a different judgement. We nearly got something out of the game in the end with that last 15 or 20 minutes -- we hit the bar and had a number of shots blocked."

Defeat left West Brom in 13th position. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)