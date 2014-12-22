LONDON Dec 22 Arsenal have become the first Premier League club to reach five million followers on Twitter.

The north London club said in a news release on Monday that they had consolidated their position as the third most followed team on the social network behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"We are delighted to have engaged so many passionate Arsenal fans around the world," said Richard Clarke, managing editor of the club's media group.

"The interest continues to grow and we constantly evolve our approach to keep our fans engaged with what is happening across every aspect of the club," he added in a news release.

Arsenal are sixth in the league, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and play their next fixture at home to London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Friday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)