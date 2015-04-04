LONDON, April 4 Arsenal delivered a brutal lesson in fast-paced Premier League football to beat Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday, maintaining their faint title aspirations and almost certainly dashing their opponents' hopes of a top-four finish.

While Liverpool's defending was catastrophic at times, Arsenal fizzed with intent and three goals in eight first-half minutes from Hector Bellerin, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez and a late curler from Olivier Giroud secured a 10th Premier League win in 11 matches.

That moved them above Manchester City into second place on 63 points, four behind leaders Chelsea, who will be looking over their shoulders at their in-form London rivals even though Jose Mourinho's side have two games in hand.

Fifth-placed Liverpool, who netted a penalty through Jordan Henderson before Giroud's effort, now look out of the running in the battle for Champions League qualification after a second consecutive defeat.

A miserable afternoon for the visitors was capped off by a late red card for Emre Can and the result meant the gap to fourth place could be extended to eight points if Manchester United beat Aston Villa later on Saturday.