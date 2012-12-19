LONDON Dec 19 Arsenal's Premier League match against West Ham United on Dec. 26 has been postponed due to proposed industrial action on London Underground, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result of Monday's strike ballot and the proposed industrial action on London Underground on Boxing Day, Arsenal's Premier League match against West Ham United at Emirates Stadium, originally planned for Wednesday, 26 December, has been postponed," Arsenal said.

"The Club liaised closely with all the relevant agencies, including the Metropolitan Police, Transport for London, London Underground, The Premier League, West Ham United FC and Islington Council, in order to reach this decision."

Arsenal said the fixture would be rescheduled for either Wednesday Jan. 23 (1945 GMT) or Saturday Jan. 26 (1500).

"The date of the fixture will be determined by the results in the FA Cup third round, which is being played on the weekend of Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6," added the statement. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)