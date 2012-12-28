(Fixes spelling of Rosicky in headline)

LONDON Dec 28 Olivier Giroud and Tomas Rosicky are set to return to the Arsenal lineup when the north London club host Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

The French striker and Czech midfielder both missed Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic last Saturday due to illness.

Wenger dampened speculation that the club's leading goal scorer Thierry Henry, who has been training with the team, was set for a remarkable second loan spell with the Gunners.

"[Our relationship is] very close but, at the moment, I think he has had a second spell at the Club that was very successful. You have to be cautious that it's not one time too many," he told reporters.

"[I have] not completely ruled it out but I haven't spoken about it with him at all."

The 35-year-old French striker currently plays in the United States for the New York Red Bulls.

Injury-prone French midfielder Abou Diaby and fullback Andre Santos are expected to resume training next week.

Diaby has been out for the past two months with a thigh injury while Santos has been sidelined since mid-November suffering from a thigh strain. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by John Mehaffey)