LONDON Feb 28 Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna will miss the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and midfielder Abou Diaby is rated a 50-50 chance.

"Abou has a calf problem, a minor one. He will have tests and then we will see if we can use him or not," manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Thursday.

Diaby's fellow Frenchman Sagna has a knee injury and missed last weekend's Premier League win over Aston Villa.

"He is not ready for Sunday. It is too short for him," said Wenger.

Arsenal are fifth in the league on 47 points, two behind Chelsea and four adrift of third-placed Spurs. (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Tony Jimenez)