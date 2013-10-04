Oct 4 Arsenal right back Bacary Sagna will be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury, the Premier League leaders' manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

The France international picked up the problem during Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League.

He will miss Sunday's trip to West Bromwich Albion in the league and against Norwich City on Oct. 19, as well as France's final World Cup qualifier against Finland on Oct. 15 and an international friendly against Australia four days earlier.

The injury will also keep him out of Arsenal's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 22.

"Sagna will be not be available, he has a hamstring injury and will be out for three weeks," Wenger told a news conference.

Carl Jenkinson is most likely to take his place this weekend.

Arsenal have enjoyed a flying start to the season and have a two-point lead over Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table with 15 points from six matches. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)