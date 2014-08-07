LONDON Aug 7 Arsenal's three German players who won the World Cup will miss Sunday's Community Shield and the start of the Premier League season.

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that Mesut Ozil, Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski had yet to return to training after their success in Brazil.

The trio were given an extended break after Germany beat Argentina in the World Cup final and will miss the league opener against Crystal Palace.

"It's not ideal, but the final of the World Cup was on July 13 and knowing that when they go back to Germany they lose a few days for celebration," Wenger told a news conference before Sunday's clash between last season's FA Cup winners and league champions Manchester City at Wembley.

"They played seven games in the World Cup plus the whole English season, and having the experience of the team that has won the World Cup, it's always difficult mentally to come back and be sharp and hungry straight away again."

The trio are set to resume training on Monday.