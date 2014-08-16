LONDON Aug 16 Managerless Crystal Palace's week took another turn for the worse when they conceded a stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday on Premier League season's opening day.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey pounced as the clock moved past 90 minutes to complete a comeback win for the Gunners who had trailed after 35 minutes to a Brede Hangeland header.

Arsenal equalised on the stroke of halftime when Laurent Koscielny headed in a free kick from new signing Alexis Sanchez.

Palace, who were rocked by manager Tony Pulis's shock exit on Thursday, seemed to have earned a point with a stubborn defensive display but Welshman Ramsey tucked in a rebound after Mathieu Debuchy's shot was half-saved by Julian Speroni.

Palace had been reduced to 10 men shortly before Arsenal's late winner when Jason Puncheon received a second yellow card. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)