LONDON, March 13 Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss England's Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania this month after suffering another injury setback.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, just back from a groin injury, impressed for Arsenal in the FA Cup victory at Manchester United on Monday but limped off with a hamstring injury at Old Trafford.

Manager Arsene Wenger, talking at his news briefing ahead of Saturday's home Premier League game with West Ham United, said the 21-year-old would be sidelined for three or four weeks.

"It's a hamstring injury," Wenger said. "He'll be out for three to four weeks. It's frustrating for him but he's played more games this season than before. He's shown his importance."

England face Lithuania on March 27 at Wembley.

Arsenal, in third spot in the Premier League, will also be without Mathieu Flamini and Jack Wilshere on Saturday.

"It's very difficult to say when (Wilshere) will be back," Wenger said. "We have to respect his recovery."

Wilshere is recovering from minor surgery on his ankle. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)