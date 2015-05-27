May 27 Arsenal and England striker Danny Welbeck will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa due to a knee injury, the club's manager Arsene Wenger confirmed on Wednesday.

He had been regarded as doubtful after missing the last five league games of the season.

"I was prepared for that because he didn't practice until last Friday," Wenger told a news conference.

He added that Welbeck was also expected to miss England's friendly against the Republic of Ireland and European Championship qualifier against Slovenia in the first two weeks of June. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)