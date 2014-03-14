March 14 Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner will be fined by the club for taking an unauthorised trip to Copenhagen this week, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

"Nobody gave him any permission to go to Copenhagen and he will be fined for that," Wenger told a news conference.

Bendtner, 26, was alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a taxi driver during the trip, according to Danish media reports. His Arsenal team mates drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and were eliminated from the Champions League last 16.

" he has created some trouble there, I don't know, I will speak to him today," Wenger said.

"The only thing that is for sure is he had nothing to do in Copenhagen."

Bendtner, who was fined and banned from driving for three years for being over the legal drink-drive limit in Copenhagen last year, has not played for Arsenal since Feb. 2.

When asked if it was the 'final straw' for the player, Wenger said: "He is at the end of his contract at the end of the season."

Third-placed Arsenal travel to north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

