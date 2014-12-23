Arsenal's Mesut Ozil sits injured during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, northern England August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny reacts as he treated for an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Arsenal and injuries have gone hand in hand over the last decade when the Gunners have had more players spending lengthy spells on the sidelines than many of their Premier League rivals, a study has shown.

Premier Injuries Ltd has produced a database of comparative Premier League injuries over the past decade which was published in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

From the 2003-04 season to 2013-14, Arsenal suffered 312 significant injuries which led to players being out for 10 days or more.

That is exactly 100 more than Chelsea, while Arsenal's total number of injuries was above the Premier League average in 10 of the 11 campaigns, including each of the last seven completed seasons.

This term is proving to be no different.

Arsenal have racked up 25 injuries since August, more than any other Premier League club.

While the Gunners trail Newcastle United and Manchester United in terms of significant injuries this season, it is hardly surprising they are sixth in the Premier League table with 27 points from 17 matches -- 15 behind leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal's treatment room is bursting at the seams with Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Mikel Arteta and Jack Wilshere all sidelined.

Other first-team regulars, including Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud, Mathieu Debuchy, Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal, have also paid regular visits to the club's doctors this season.

"It is frustrating for everyone that the run of injuries we have sustained in the first third of the season has meant we have only seen flashes of this talented squad's true potential," Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis wrote in his quarterly update to shareholders.

"We continue to work hard to improve our prevention of injuries and to accelerate recovery but it is clear there is no single contributing factor."

In attempting to ease their injury woes, Arsenal are working on a new athletic development centre within their London Colney training base, while construction work on new medical and educational facilities and a gym will take place at the club's Hale End Youth Academy.

Arsenal won their last Premier League title in 2004 when Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" went unbeaten -- the season when they also had their fewest injuries.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)