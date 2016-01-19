Arsenal left back Nacho Monreal has extended his contract with the Premier League leaders, the London club said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, linked with a return to his native Spain by British media, has made more than 80 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, including a number at centre-back.

"I'm really happy because my intention was to keep playing for Arsenal. I feel really good playing here," Monreal told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I wanted to stay here and I could extend my contract. I would like to play here for many more years."

Monreal, who joined Arsenal from Spanish side Malaga in 2013, has featured in all 22 league matches this season, helping the team keep 10 clean sheets.

Arsenal host champions Chelsea, who are 14th in the table, on Sunday.

