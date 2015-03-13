(Adds details, changes slug)

LONDON, March 13 Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss England's Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania this month after suffering another injury setback.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, just back from a groin problem, impressed for Arsenal in the FA Cup victory at Manchester United on Monday but limped off with a hamstring injury at Old Trafford.

Manager Arsene Wenger, talking at his news briefing ahead of Saturday's home Premier League game against West Ham United, said the 21-year-old would be sidelined for three or four weeks.

"It's a classic hamstring injury," Wenger said.

"He'll be out for three to four weeks and not available for England. It's frustrating for him but he's played more games this season than before. He's shown his importance.

"The last two months he's been a bit in and out. On Monday he showed what an important player he can be for Arsenal and England and it's a shame he's not there for the final sprint."

England face Lithuania on March 27 at Wembley.

Arsenal, in third spot in the Premier League, will have Mathieu Flamini available for selection but fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere is again ruled out following ankle surgery.

"It's very difficult to say when (Wilshere) will be back," Wenger said. "We have to respect his recovery."