BERLIN, March 8 Cologne forward Lukas
Podolski is set to sign a four-year contract with Arsenal at the
end of the season after the two clubs agreed a deal for the
Germany international, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.
Podolski, who returned to Cologne in 2009 after struggling
for three years at Bayern Munich, has scored 16 Bundesliga goals
this season for the club who are fifth from bottom and fighting
to avoid the drop.
Cologne, who have so far failed in their efforts to extend
the player's contract, refused to comment on the Bild report.
Podolski's deal at the club is due to end next year.
