Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
LONDON Aug 13 Japan soccer international Ryo Miyaichi has signed for Premier League club Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan, Arsenal said on Monday.
The 19-year-old joined Arsenal after impressing manager Arsene Wenger while on a trial in 2010.
Miyaichi has made only two appearances for the London club, both of which were in the League Cup last season before he spent four months on loan with Bolton Wanderers.
The Japanese winger has won one international cap, making his debut in a friendly against Azerbaijan in May. (Reporting by Tim Hart; Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.