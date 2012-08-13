LONDON Aug 13 Japan soccer international Ryo Miyaichi has signed for Premier League club Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan, Arsenal said on Monday.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal after impressing manager Arsene Wenger while on a trial in 2010.

Miyaichi has made only two appearances for the London club, both of which were in the League Cup last season before he spent four months on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

The Japanese winger has won one international cap, making his debut in a friendly against Azerbaijan in May. (Reporting by Tim Hart; Editing by Clare Fallon)