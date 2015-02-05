REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium in London January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

LONDON Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss their trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday but manager Arsene Wenger can call on the returning Danny Welbeck for the north London derby.

Top goalscorer Sanchez, who has struck 18 in all competitions since his arrival from Barcelona in the close season, is continuing his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The 26-year-old Chilean missed Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend. His team mates, however, proved they could pitch in with goals in his absence and they will have to do so again for the visit to their fierce local rivals.

"Alexis is not ready," Wenger told the Arsenal website on Thursday.

"He is not far away, the Leicester game (on Tuesday) is a possibility. He is of course very difficult to keep quiet. He is training but it's light training."

Wenger confirmed that England striker Welbeck, who has not played since Dec. 28 when he scored in a 2-1 win at West Ham United, has fully recovered from a thigh injury and will be available for selection.

Fifth-placed Arsenal will also have to make do without midfielders Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both yet to return to full training following injury lay-offs, for the match against Tottenham, who are one place and two points below them in the table.

(Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)