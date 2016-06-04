Britain Football Soccer - England v Turkey - International Friendly - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 22/5/16Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the second goal for EnglandAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine/ Livepic/Files

LONDON Arsenal have triggered a buy-out clause in striker Jamie Vardy's contract with English champions Leicester City after making a bid of about 20 million pounds ($29.04 million), several British media reports said on Friday.

Vardy, who is in England's 23-man squad for the Euro 2016 finals in France that start next week, scored 24 Premier League goals last season as Leicester won the top-flight crown for the first time in their history.

The 29-year-old was chosen as Player of the Year by the Football Writers' Association and was named in the Professional Footballers' Association's team of the year.

Former England forward Gary Lineker, a Leicester fan, has urged Vardy not to leave.

"Stay with the Champions @vardy7 don't join the perennial also-rans," Lineker said on his Twitter account.

Arsenal have not won the league since 2004 and finished second this season, 10 points behind Leicester.

($1 = 0.6888 pounds)

