LONDON, July 17 Mexican international Carlos Vela is to leave Arsenal after the north London club announced they were in the final stages of negotiations with Spanish club Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old spent the entire 2011/12 season on loan at the La Liga club and is poised to join permanently after he flew to the club's base in northern Spain for talks.

"Arsenal Football Club has announced that striker Carlos Vela is in San Sebastian this evening for final discussions about a permanent move to Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad," a club statement said on Arsenal's website (www.arsenal.com).

Vela, who made his debut for Arsenal in 2008, has been unable to force himself into manager Arsene Wenger's first team plans and made a total of 62 appearances in all competitions.

He enjoyed happier times with Real Sociedad last season,netting 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Basque team. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by John Mehaffey)