LONDON, Sept 2 Italy goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Serie B club Palermo on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Serie A team Fiorentina, will provide back-up to Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski at The Emirates.

"Viviano is a player that we have rated for some time and we are very pleased to have signed him," coach Arsene Wenger told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"He's experienced, has proved himself at a high level and provides us with excellent cover to our existing goalkeepers."

Viviano, who has also played for Inter Milan, Brescia and Bologna, has six caps. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)