Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has recovered from a knee injury a month ahead of schedule and is fit to take part in Saturday's fourth round FA Cup clash against Burnley, manager Arsene Wenger said.

The midfielder hurt himself in Arsenal's Premier League defeat by West Bromwich Albion in November and was originally expected to be back in first-team action early March.

Attacking midfielder Tomas Rosicky is also in line to make his fist appearance of the season against the second tier side on Saturday.

"Francis is available to play now because he has passed two weeks of full training. Tomas is also available for selection," Wenger told the club's website.

Influential midfield duo Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla are still on the sidelines but striker Danny Welbeck, who has not featured for the Gunners since April 2015, is close to returning to action.

"Jack and Santi are progressing well but they are at least a few weeks away. But these two apart, it is just about competitiveness and match fitness," Wenger said.

"Danny Welbeck is not completely ready but he is not far. He needs a game or two because he's been out since last April. The Stoke (under-21) game (on Jan. 30) is too soon because he only had one session with the team, and that is too short."

The Gunners' have surrendered their lead and slipped to third place, three points behind leaders Leicester City, after failing to win their last three matches.

After Saturday's fixture, Arsenal will hope to catch up to Claudio Ranieri's men when they host 12th-placed Southampton in the league on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)