LONDON Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will be out of action for three months after undergoing ankle surgery, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old England international damaged ligaments during the league match against Manchester United on Saturday.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jack a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as possible," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com).

Wilshere's career has been plagued by injuries, mainly to his ankles, and he has played fewer than 100 league games since making his debut in 2008.

He missed the entire 2011-12 campaign after suffering a stress fracture to his ankle which ruled him out for 17 months.

"Ankle needed surgery in the end, went well thanks to the main man James Calder! Work hard for what you want because it won't come to you without a fight," Wilshere said on Instagram.

"You have to be strong and courageous and know that you can do anything you put your mind to. If somebody puts you down or criticises you, just keep on believing in yourself and turn it into something positive."

It was another blow for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who has been badly hampered by injuries during a poor start to the season in which Arsenal have slipped to eighth in the table.

Midfielder Mikel Arteta sustained a calf injury in Wednesday's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, joining Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Mathieu Debuchy and Theo Walcott on the sidelines.

The victory over Dortmund did book Arsenal's place in the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition but Wenger will be desperate to climb the league standings, starting with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)