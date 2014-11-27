LONDON Nov 27 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will be out of action for three months after undergoing ankle surgery, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old England international damaged ligaments during the Premier League match against Manchester United on Saturday.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jack a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as possible," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com). (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)