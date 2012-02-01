LONDON Feb 1 Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has suffered a blow in his bid to recover from a long-standing injury to his right ankle by sustaining a small stress fracture to the same foot.

The north London club, however, denied media reports the 20-year-old would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

"The injury is in a different area to his previous (ankle) surgery. It will be reassessed in around two weeks by our medical team and medical experts who have worked together throughout Jack's recovery," Arsenal said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a recognised complication of a complex rehabilitation process and, of critical importance, Jack's initial injury is recovering well."

Wilshere has not featured this campaign after sustaining a stress fracture of his ankle in a pre-season friendly.

Arsenal, in sixth place in the Premier League, visit struggling Bolton Wanderers later on Wednesday.