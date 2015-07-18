SINGAPORE Marko Arnautovic produced flashes of class and a neat second half goal as Stoke City rounded off their Premier League Asia Trophy campaign with a 2-0 win over a Singapore Select XI on Saturday.

The Austrian winger proved too much for the underdog hosts and capped an impressive display by cutting inside and neatly curling a right-foot 73rd minute effort past Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to make it 2-0.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes said he was expecting more from Arnautovic, who has managed just five goals -- to go with five yellow cards -- in the league since joining two years ago from Werder Bremen.

"We feel he has the potential to score more goals and certainly he should with the ability he has," the former Wales striker told reporters.

"It's been a good start to the new season. He has had two good games and two good performances so we are encouraged that he is continuing to play well and the same form as the back end of last season."

Stoke skipper Steven Sidwell put his side in front after just seven minutes on another humid evening at Singapore's National Stadium, prodding a Peter Crouch flick down past Izwan from close range.

The English outfit, who were beaten on penalties by Everton following a goalless draw in Wednesday's first encounter, controlled the game thereafter with Arnautovic wrongly denied a goal in the 30th minute for offside.

Izwan was also required to be at his best to deny Peter Odemwingie and substitute Mame Biram Diouf.

Singapore, beaten 4-0 on Wednesday by a youthful Arsenal side, forced Stoke keeper Shay Given into a couple of saves but only from long range shots.

