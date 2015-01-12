Stoke City's Oussama Assaidi (L) celebrates scoring the winner against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

LONDON Moroccan winger Oussama Assaidi has left Liverpool to join Dubai-based Al Ahli Club on a permanent deal, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from Heerenveen in 2012 but struggled to cement a consistent run in the team making just 12 appearances for the Anfield side.

He joined Stoke on loan in Sept. 2013 scoring five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions before returning to the Britannia Stadium for a second loan spell at the beginning of the current campaign.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Oussama Assaidi has left on a permanent transfer to join Al Ahli Club. The Moroccan winger ended a loan spell with Stoke City early in order to complete the switch to Dubai," Liverpool said in a statement on their official website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)