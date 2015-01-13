LONDON Jan 13 Liverpool's Moroccan winger Oussama Assaidi has moved on a permanent transfer to United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli, the Premier League club said on its website on Tuesday.

Assaidi had been on a season-long loan to fellow English club Stoke City but was recalled to Liverpool in order to complete his move to Al Ahli.

The 26-year-old moved to Liverpool from Dutch club Heerenveen in 2012 but made only 12 appearances.

He made 11 appearances for Stoke this season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)