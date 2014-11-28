LONDON Nov 28 Roy Keane has stepped down as assistant manager of Aston Villa after six months in the role to focus on his duties with the Ireland national team, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Keane, who is assistant manager to Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, was appointed as Paul Lambert's number two at Villa in July.

"Ultimately, my roles with Villa and Ireland and combining my commitment to these have become too much," Keane said in a statement.

"It isn't fair to either Villa or Ireland, so I've made this decision. I'd like to thank Paul for giving me a great opportunity to come to a brilliant football club.

"I've really enjoyed my experiences at Villa and I wish the management team, the players, the supporters and the Club nothing but the best going forward."

Villa manager Lambert said: "Roy came to me this morning (Friday) and he informed me that, ultimately, the difficulty of combining both roles has prompted his decision, which I respect totally.

"In the brief period we have worked together, he has been great in the role and I understand his reasons for leaving."

Villa, who are 16th in the Premier League table on 12 points from 12 matches, travel to Burnley on Saturday.